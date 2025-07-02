Two Toolstation Stores in Northamptonshire to host Supplier Roadshow – with free breakfasts, product giveaways and live demonstrations available to local tradespeople

Next week, two Toolstation stores in Northamptonshire will host a selection of market leading trade brands including DeWalt, Bosch, Tourpet, CT1, Forgefix, Lucecco and more as part of the retailer’s 2025 spring and summer supplier roadshow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The events will take place at Toolstation Wellingborough on Tuesday 8th July, and Toolstation Northampton Moulton Park on Wednesday 9th July.

The roadshow aims to help tradespeople across the UK learn more about new and upcoming products within the market, receive live demonstrations, trial the products themselves, and obtain top tips and advice from supplier experts who will be on hand to answer any questions attendees may have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between April and September, Toolstation will host suppliers at 60 different stores across the UK, including Wellingborough and Northampton on 8th and 9th July. There will be 15 trade suppliers* in attendance throughout the roadshow, with at least five in attendance per store. In addition to the live demonstrations and advice, participating brands will also be giving away free goody bags, offering exclusive on-the-day deals and running competitions.

Supplier Roadshow event taking place at a local Toolstation store

The retailer has teamed up with Fix Radio to help host the roadshow, who will attend every event including the ones in Wellingborough and Northampton, during which they will give away free Greggs breakfasts to tradespeople as well as running a series of giveaways, competitions and games for tradespeople to try out.

Customers who attend during the day will also be able to benefit from a 10% in-store discount when making any purchase £75 or over.

Throughout the roadshow attendees will also have the chance to enter a prize draw hosted by Toolstation, with the chance to win a tool hamper worth over £200 made up of products from Stanley, Dulux, Luceco, Bosch, Milwaukee and more. To enter, customers simply need to make a donation to Toolstation’s charity partner Macmillan Cancer Support in-store, of which the retailer raised over £660,000 for in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to leading trade brands, teams from delivery app TradeKart and technology company SumUp will attend Toolstation Wellingborough and Toolstation Northampton Moulton Park. Toolstation’s recent partnership with TradeKart means customers can access over 10,000 products for delivery in as little as one hour, whilst Toolstation’s collection of SumUp card readers makes it easier than ever for businesses and trade pros to take payments on the go.

Geoff Cook, Trade Business Partner at Toolstation said: “With an already busy schedule in place, it can be challenging for our customers to stay up to date on the latest developments and trends in the industry. By gathering leading trade brands in one place and bringing their expertise across the country, we hope to provide our customers with new information, top tips and advice required to get the job done right this summer. We look forward to welcoming local trade communities into our stores throughout this period, including those in Northamptonshire.”

Customers can attend the roadshow by visiting Toolstation Wellingborough at 36 Denington Road, Wellingborough, NN8 2QH and Toolstation Northampton Moulton Park at Units 16, & 17, Quarry Park Cl, Northampton, NN3 6QB.