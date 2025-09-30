Two new GP Partners join Headlands Surgery

By Caroline Freeman
Contributor
Published 30th Sep 2025, 10:34 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2025, 10:48 BST
The team of GP Partners at Headlands Surgery in Kettering has been boosted by the arrival of Dr Patience Kuwornoo and Dr Rohit Singh.

Both are experienced doctors, with Dr Singh being committed to GP training and musculoskeletal medicine while Dr Kuwornoo has a background in paediatrics and an interest in sexual health.

They are part of a relatively new team of GP Partners as four of the five Headlands' GPs joined in the last two years. They are enthusiastic about providing high quality patient care and making improvements where possible.

Dr Kuwornoo trained as a doctor, with an interest in paediatrics, in Ghana and qualified as a GP in the UK in 2022.

Dr Rohit Singh and Dr Patience Kuwornoo.placeholder image
She said: 'Joining Headlands felt right and it is nice being part of a developing team. The Practice Manager is experienced and unimaginably supportive. Most of the non-clinical staff have been here a long time and have been really kind in helping me adjust.'

Dr Rohit Singh, who has been a GP for ten years, also wants to be part of the continuing development of the practice and help to train GPs: ‘Headlands is a training practice, which is something I am very interested in supporting, having developed a teaching and training programme in my previous role.

People have been very welcoming and, although there are new systems and clinical pathways to learn I am definitely enjoying it here and knowing some of the GPs already has definitely been an advantage in making the decision to join.’

