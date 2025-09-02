Trio to don their trainers in Great North Run challenge in aid of Northants mental health charity

Three friends are set to tackle a 13.1 mile running challenge at this year’s Great North Run, with all fundraising proceeds going to Northamptonshire Mind which provides vital support, and promotes awareness, of mental health in Northamptonshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The idea for the charity run was spearheaded by Kev Garfield, Head of Business Support at VMS Ltd, and follows a series of events and running challenges completed with friends, Richard Crook and Brian Jukes.

What began as a small running group to support Richard during the loss of his twin brother aged 45 in 2023, quickly became something much more. The challenges grew alongside the fundraising, with £1600 raised during a horse racing night last month going to national charity, Mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking of the long-distance running challenge which takes place on Sunday 7th September, Kev Garfield said: “The running group began as a way to support a friend but through shared effort, we’ve built strength and a real connection.

Pictured (L-R) are Kev, Richard and Brian crossing the finish line together at a previous running event

“Men don’t always talk about their feelings. However, sometimes setting a simple goal like going for a run is the best way to open that door. You start with walking, add a little jogging, and build from there. Progress boosts confidence and makes space for conversation.

“What felt like small talk during a run was the start of something deeper and we can’t wait to cross the finish line together. We wanted to give back to the local community so this time we’re fundraising for Northamptonshire Mind. They face the challenge of having to generate their own funding to support local people so we want to help in any way that we can.”

The three friends are hoping to complete the half marathon in two hours and raise £1500 for the local charity located at Anchor House, Regent Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside backing from family and friends, the trio have also garnered support from local businesses, including VMS Ltd, BACA, BTN automotive, JW Signs and D&H Commercial Repairs Ltd who have donated to the cause.

“It’s amazing to see businesses stepping in to help us towards our fundraising goal,” continues Kev. “The fact that all monies raised will go direct to supporting those in need in Northamptonshire is what will keep us all striving for the finish line on Sunday!”

Of the runners’ commitment to support Northamptonshire Mind, its community services manager Paul Marshall said: “Without the support of people like Kev, we can’t run our services.

“As a separate entity from national Mind, we rely solely on donations to operate in Northamptonshire. With one in four people suffering with their mental health, it can often be a challenge to raise the funds needed to support those who rely on our services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s why we’re grateful to local people giving their local charity the opportunity to support the community. Whether it’s via a drop-in session, a course or just a chat, the money we receive really does help.”

Those wishing to support the runners fundraising efforts can make a Just Giving donation at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/kev-garfield-1?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=EM

To find out more about Northamptonshire Mind visit https://www.northamptonshiremind.org.uk/