Travis Perkins Managed Services raise funds for Bowel Cancer UK with mixed netball torunament

Travis Perkins Managed Service colleagues from Northampton organised and took part in a mixed netball tournament at the Benham Sports Centre to raise money for their new charity partner Bowel Cancer UK, a charity that works with people living with and affected by bowel cancer.

The fundraiser involved 13 teams, who played 39 matches during the course of the day, and has so far raised over £5,000 for the charity.

The charity tournament was made possible with the support of Northampton Netball which provided umpires, equipment and hall bookings.

The tournament also featured generous donations and sponsorships from some of Travis Perkins Managed Services suppliers, including BSW Timber, Geberit, Crossfold, CEF, Headlam, Safeguard, Baxi, Altro Flooring, Velux, Catnic, SBD, Aldridge Security Ltd, Mapei, Johnsons Tiles and Mira.

Colleagues from TPMS taking part in a mixed netball tournament.placeholder image
Colleagues from TPMS taking part in a mixed netball tournament.

The teams played 39 seven minute matches, and the winning team was ‘The Comm-mercenaries’, while the runners-up were the ‘AM All Stars’.

Travis Perkins Managed Services are raising funds and driving awareness for Bowel Cancer UK after colleague Dan Trasler passed away from the disease in April this year. Dan, who was a Customer Operations Manager based in Walsall and had been with the company for 20 years, was just 39 years old and left behind his wife, Lucy and young son Alfie.

Sarah Glennon, PA to Director for Travis Perkins Managed Services, who was responsible for organising the tournament and said:

“We’re so proud that so many people took part in the tournament and came together to raise funds for Bowel Cancer UK. Our choice of charity partner was inspired by our colleague Dan Trasler who passed away from Bowel Cancer earlier this year. We hope this tribute to Dan can also benefit others affected by the disease. We want to say a big thank you to all of our suppliers and partners who donated and helped us to reach this goal.”

Travis Perkins Managed Services colleagues gather for the mixed netball tournament.placeholder image
Travis Perkins Managed Services colleagues gather for the mixed netball tournament.

The mixed netball format was chosen with inclusivity in mind, to give all colleagues across the group and suppliers an opportunity to join in.

For those who wish to donate the JustGiving page is still live:

https://www.justgiving.com/page/tpms25

Bowel cancer is the UK’s second biggest cancer killer and unfortunately it claims more than 16,800 lives a year. One in 17 men and one in 20 women will be diagnosed with bowel cancer in the UK every year, but it is treatable and curable, especially if diagnosed early.

