Travis Perkins Managed Services colleague completes gruelling Arctic Challenge to fundraise for Alzheimer’s Society

Andrew Craig at the finish

Andrew Craig, an Account Manager at Travis Perkins Managed Services which is based at Northampton, undertook the physically and mentally demanding challenge in honor of his father, who is living with dementia.

The expedition, which took place in February, saw him ski across frozen lakes and snow-covered terrain, battling against temperatures as low as -25°C with biting winds that tested his endurance to the limit.

"The physical and mental demands were far more intense than I imagined," said Andrew. "Learning to ski in sub-Arctic conditions was incredibly tough, with each day bringing bruises, while I was grappling with the constant physical struggle of adapting to the harsh environment. The cold was unbearable at times and made it feel as though it was penetrating straight to the bone."

Despite the punishing conditions, Andrew found strength in the camaraderie of his fellow adventurers: "We laughed through the pain, and the support of an amazing bunch of people made those more difficult moments bearable.”

Andrew Craig

The two-day marathon tested his endurance, survival skills, and mental resilience, but his mission remained clear: raising awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s Society: "My father has dementia, and this made the pain of the journey more meaningful. Knowing that each step was contributing to a cause so close to my heart helped keep me motivated, even in the toughest moments.”

Georgie Davies, Corporate Account Manager at Alzheimer’s Society, said: “On behalf of everyone at Alzheimer’s Society, I would like to extend a huge thank you to Andrew for taking on this incredible challenge, what a superstar! Andrew has raised a phenomenal £1,400 which will help provide help for those living with dementia today and provide hope for the future.

“Around one million people are living with dementia in the UK. Alzheimer’s Society provides vital support to people living with dementia, funds groundbreaking research and campaigns to make dementia the priority it should be. Together, we can end the devastation of dementia. To get involved visit alzheimers.org.uk”

Andrew’s journey was supported by Travis Perkins Managed Services and KWG Building & Civils Contractor, based in North Wales. His determination and resilience have helped contribute to vital research and support services for individuals and families affected by dementia.