Training package created for Northamptonshire railway staff to spot the signs of violence against women and girls

The Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner has teamed up with Northamptonshire’s railway operators to help staff spot the signs of Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG).

Partners, including London Northwestern Railway and East Midlands Railway who operate the two train lines in Northamptonshire, have helped to create a specialist training package.

It includes a four-minute educational video, featuring three different VAWG scenarios, played by live actors.

The video aims to teach staff how to respond and prevent VAWG-related incidents from happening.

Northampton Train Station

VAWG includes – but isn’t limited to – harassment, stalking, rape, sexual assault, murder, honour-based abuse and coercive control.

Staff who work for the two train operators have the option to take the course called Railway Capable Guardianship training.

This training package for railway staff follows the success of a similar training course for taxi drivers in Northampton focusing on improving the safety of women and girls.

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone said: “Through my Big Conversation survey I know that women can feel unsafe when travelling alone and I want to help them feel supported.

Ashanti Williams Retail Travel Advisor, Danielle Stone Commissioner, Mark Thompson Customer Experience Manager and Gerry Howard Customer Experience Manager.

“My office has recently played a leading role in delivering a project with the county’s rail operators to help more staff spot harmful behaviours and better safeguard women and girls in Northamptonshire. We want to send a clear message that VAWG will not be tolerated and will no longer go unpunished.

“By working together with our town centre partners this summer, I hope to see a stronger approach to public safety as we collectively host a series of events to tackle our shared challenges as a county.”

Scenarios in the training video include conductors safeguarding vulnerable lone female passengers from harassment before reporting the perpetrators to British Transport Police.

Station staff also help a distressed domestic abuse victim in a moment of need purchase a train ticket so she can travel safely to a women’s refuge.

The videos are continuously paused and narrated so staff can unpick the scenarios and spot the different vulnerabilities.

After watching, staff are knowledge checked and, upon completion, given an e- certificate.

Jamie Ainsworth, Safety Director at London Northwestern Railway, said: “Nothing is more important than ensuring the safety of our customers and colleagues when they are using the rail network. We carry more than one million passengers on our services every week, meaning this intervention training is incredibly impactful.

“We are proud to work with Danielle Stone in rolling out this crucial training programme across our frontline teams to help protect vulnerable passengers against abuse and exploitation.”

Danielle Clarke, Community Safeguarding and Security Manager: “At East Midlands Railway, we want our staff to feel confident in spotting the signs of violence and empowered to act to keep others safe.

“This realistic and relatable training package, bespoke for the railway, complements our ongoing safeguarding efforts and puts us in the best position possible to effectively prevent and manage such incidents”

British Transport Police Detective Chief Inspector for Public Protection and Vulnerability Shani Plumb said: “Making the rail network a hostile place for sexual harassment and sexual offences is a key priority for the force and when partners choose to echo that message through education and messaging we appreciate that support.

“BTP relentlessly campaigns to encourage both victims and witnesses to report incidents so we can take action. Our officers work closely with partners, the rail industry and staff to ensure that every passenger has a safe journey.

“Nothing is too small to report and sexual harassment is never your fault. Save the text number 61016 in your phone today, remember to always call 999 in an emergency.”

The training package is being launched as part of the Home Office’s Safer Streets Summer campaign, which is being led locally by Danielle’s office in partnership with police, fire and rescue, councils, schools, health services, business, transport and community organisations.

The campaign is running from 30 June until 30 September and focuses on reducing town centre criminality.