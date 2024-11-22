Toy Appeal for local foodbank aims to help spread joy this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People are being encouraged to help spread a little festive cheer and a spirit of good will to the local community this Christmas, by donating toys to Central Co-op’s Christmas Toy Appeal in aid of Corby Foodbank.

Central Co-op, one of the largest independent retail co-operative societies in the UK, campaigns for food justice and works to redistribute unsold store surpluses to communities as well as supporting local foodbanks through permanent instore donation collection points.

Their ethos closely aligns with those of Corby Foodbank, who distribute three-day emergency, non-perishable food parcels to local people in food crisis.

Donations for the Christmas Toy Appeal, now in its 6th year, can be made until Friday 6th December. Any new or unused toys or games in aid of Corby Foodbank can be dropped off at the Toy Appeal collection point at Central Co-op’s Oundle store on Osyths Lane.

Suggested suitable new items to donate include bath toys, teddy bears, books, puzzles, colouring sets, educational games, craft sets, stationery, board games, backpack or tote bag, sports items and toiletries gift sets.

Those donating are asked to avoid providing toys or games suggesting aggression, such as guns or war games, sweets or other edible items, gifts requiring ongoing costs such as DVDs, console games, or battery-operated toys or second-hand items.

Andy Seddon, Society Secretary at Central Co-op, said: “We believe that no child should go without a gift on Christmas. The Toy Appeal invites local shoppers to donate new, unused toys or games that will be distributed to children in need through local and national charities, such as Corby Foodbank.

“Your donation could be the very thing that makes a child’s Christmas extra-special – and that’s something worth celebrating!”

The foodbank’s manager, Martin Langford, commented: “The donations that the foodbank will receive as part of the Christmas Toy Appeal will be very much appreciated – not just by me, but the families who will benefit from people’s generosity.

“Food poverty is not the only issue that our users face – they will also be finding this time of year difficult in ensuring that their children get to experience the Christmas that they deserve.

“We are incredibly grateful to be chosen to benefit from these toy donations. I know they will make a big difference to so many families in Corby this Christmas.”

There will also be a Toy Appeal van popping up at selected Central Co-op stores, including the Oundle Store at 10am on the 30th November, where they will be giving away free festive tasters and spreading festive cheer while they accept donations.

To find your nearest Toy Appeal collection point and for when the Toy Appeal van is coming to a shop near you, visit www.membershipmatters.coop/making-a-real-difference-through-giving/