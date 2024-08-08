Towcester invited to Summer Garden Party this August

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Churchill Living is inviting Towcester locals to join its 21st birthday summer garden party at Watling Lodge at Water Lane, Towcester, NN12 6RQ on 28 August, from 2pm to 4pm.

Following 21 years of success in providing independent living for the over 60s, Churchill is using its 21st birthday garden parties to also celebrate its official new name and brand refresh to Churchill Living (previously Churchill Retirement Living). This marks a significant milestone, with a renewed focus on lifestyle for the over 60s rather than specifically retirement.

The new name demonstrates that Churchill’s focus - and that of its customers - is firmly on “living” rather than just “retirement”. However, the company will continue to focus uniquely on building and operating specialist communities like Watling Lodge.

Visitors who attend the garden party can enjoy a summer’s afternoon of live music in the beautiful communal gardens, as well as a celebratory cream tea and fizz. There will also be the opportunity to meet existing Churchill apartment Owners and hear about the new lifestyle they’re enjoying.

At Watling Lodge, visitors interested in purchasing an apartment should act quickly with only one remaining ground floor apartment left that includes a patio. It’s also an opportunity to learn more about Churchill’s ‘Move for Free’ package, designed to take the stress out of costly services associated when moving to a new home. With this, Churchill will cover home exchange fees, help with selling, help with legal fees, removals service, downsizing service and interior design service.

Along with this, the Home Exchange services offer an extra two weeks in the existing property, alleviating that pressure to move by a certain date.

Churchill’s Regional Marketing Manager Bernadette Hennelly said: “Our summer garden party is the perfect opportunity to bring together existing and prospective Churchill Owners, to celebrate Churchill Living’s rebrand and our 21st birthday. It also offers a chance for local people to come and experience first-hand the fun and sociable lifestyle that comes with a brand-new Churchill apartment. We’ll have plenty of treats and great entertainment on offer, as well as the chance to chat to our Owners and meet our friendly sales team. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to join the party and see for themselves the wonderful community we have here.”

Watling Lodge is a collection of stylish and energy-efficient one- and two-bedroom apartments boasting spacious rooms throughout and available to buy now. Considerately designed with the over 60s in mind, it comes with the benefits of a sociable Owners’ Lounge, a Guest Suite for friends and family to stay, a Lodge Manager, and a 24-hour emergency Careline service.

To book your place and find out more, please call 01327 530 210, or to find out more about Churchill’s programme of social events taking place throughout the summer visit: www.churchill-living.co.uk.