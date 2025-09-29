TOMORROW! Corby’s Biggest Careers Event – Don’t Miss Out!

Corby, 29 September 2025 – The countdown is nearly over! Tomorrow, Tuesday 30th September, Corby will host one of the region’s most important events for job seekers and career changers—the Recruitment, Skills & Careers Event at Tresham College, held in proud partnership with Corby Jobcentre, WorkPays, and North Northamptonshire Council.

This is your chance to meet top employers, explore live vacancies, and access support to help you take the next step in your career.

Confirmed Employers Include:

Weetabix, Newcold, Tata Steel, Jacksons Bread, and North Northamptonshire Council—all ready to meet local talent.

Community Matters

Event Details – Tuesday 30th September

Location: Tresham College, Oakley Road, Corby NN17 1NE

Tresham College, Oakley Road, Corby NN17 1NE 2:30–3:00 PM: Employer setup, networking & refreshments

Employer setup, networking & refreshments 3:00–3:30 PM: Exclusive student access

Exclusive student access 3:30–5:30 PM: Open to all jobseekers

Open to all jobseekers Parking: Free on-site

Whether you're looking for your first job, a new direction, or support to get back into work—this is the event to attend.

Only 1 day to go—bring your CV, dress to impress, and be ready to connect!