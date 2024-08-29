Tilia Homes Central takes a step closer to delivering new homes on derelict brownfield site
The housebuilder is collaborating with Homes England on the scheme, which was recommended for approval by the West Northamptonshire Council planning committee recently.
The land off Ransome Road in Far Cotton, Northampton, has been left abandoned since the Northampton to Peterborough Branch Railway closed in the 1970s, with the Grade II listed former Midland Railway Locomotive Shed located on the University site to the north of the proposed development.
Approximately half of the site was previously used as a landfill area and there has been an ongoing process to remediate the land for future development. The site has had a long-standing allocation in the Local Plan for residential development.
Tilia Homes will build 217 homes in a selection of styles, sizes, and designs, including a provision of affordable homes. The development will feature a high proportion of open space and a new play area.
Amerjit Atwal, Regional Managing Director for Tilia Homes Central, commented: “Our vision to regenerate this neglected site off Ransome Road has moved closer to becoming a reality.
“Restoring landfill land back into usable living and recreational space is essential if we are to meet housing targets and we look forward to turning this once-neglected space into a thriving new community that people are proud to call home.
“Our energy-efficient properties would help to alleviate a general housing shortage in Northampton, as we aim to fulfil our mission of supporting people at every stage of the housing ladder.
“As well as providing more green, open space that people can enjoy, our proposed development layout also pays particular attention to the provision of additional public parking and the needs of the local community.”
