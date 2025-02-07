Thrapston Dementia Day Service opens second day for the local community

Caroline Ignatius founded Devika Care Company in August 2022, after supporting her mum on her journey with Alzheimers Disease. Caroline is dedicated to enhancing the lives and independence of people living with Dementia in the community, by providing high-quality, person-centred day centre services.

Their newest day service is set to launch at Hermitage House Care Home, Thrapston on Thursday 13th February. The service will run every Thursday from 10:00am to 3:00pm, alongside their existing Tuesday every week which opened in May 2023.

Caroline said ''We offer a supportive, stimulating environment where attendees can enjoy engaging activities tailored to their unique needs, whilst also providing 5 valuable hours of respite for their loved ones/carers. I have spent 15 years supporting my Mum through the various stages of Dementia, and those years profoundly shaped my understanding of the challenges and the importance of compassionate care. I named the company in honour of my Mum, Devika, whose strength and resilience is a constant inspiration.''

Devika Care Company opened their first Dementia Day Centre in August 2022, and we will soon be opening their 11th. They have four centres in Peterborough, one in Thrapston, two in Huntingdon, and one each in Wisbech, Tallington and Spalding. They won two award categories – Customer Care and Professional Small Business at The Peterborough Small Business Awards 2024.

Caroline with her Mum Devika and Dad Ernie

Caroline Said ''Shortly after opening our first Dementia Day Centre, my Dad suffered a stroke and was diagnosed with Vascular Dementia. This reinforced my commitment to creating a service that not only provides much-needed support and stimulation for individuals with Dementia, but also offers vital respite for family carers. We host our day services within Country Court Care Homes – a unique setting that truly sets us apart from other Dementia Day Centres. Their beautiful homes provide a private and secure environment, complete with accessible facilities, excellent food, and relaxed spaces for activities and entertainment.

To find out more or book a space you can contact Caroline on carolineignatius@devikacarecompany or visit their website www.devikacarecompany.co.uk

You can also find them on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn - Devika Care Company.