Thousands tune in to watch the live stream of nesting peregrine falcons at Church in Kettering

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hawk and Owl Trust offers an exclusive opportunity to observe the nesting peregrine falcons at St Peter and St Paul’s in Kettering and other locations around the UK.

St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Kettering is due to welcome the arrival of peregrine falcon chicks, four being laid, the first being due around the 20th May.

Thousands of people from across the world will be able to witness the peregrine falcon chicks hatching in real time, thanks to the 24-hour live stream Peregrine Project nest cameras set up by the national bird of prey conservation charity, the Hawk and Owl Trust with sponsorship from optics-specialist Hawke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Peregrine Project cameras located at St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Kettering and other nesting locations around the UK, enable audiences to spectate virtually, gaining further insight into the Peregrine Falcon’s nesting activities. In the past, the high-definition broadcast from St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Kettering has piqued global curiosity, with a whopping 12,700 individuals so far this year tuning in to observe the nesting of the eggs.

The Hawk and Owl Trust live streaming camera: Kettering

Peregrine Falcons (Falco Peregrinus) have nested at St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Kettering since 2020, and have emerged as a popular site for the peregrines given that they are now permanent residents throughout the year. This year the resident falcon at the site has laid 4 eggs, with eggs due to hatch in the next couple of weeks.

Chris Sperring MBE, Conservation Officer at the Hawk and Owl Trust commented: “It has been great to bring the live streams back this year – allowing members of the general public to get a closer look at the Peregrine Falcons and become a part of the nesting process.”

About Peregrine Falcons

Peregrine falcons are a species of large crow-sized falcon with a blue-grey back, barred white underparts and a black head - most recognisable for their piercing yellow talons and beak. The Peregrine Falcon can travel over 200 mph making it the fastest member of the animal kingdom. Young Peregrine Falcons are white and fluffy, in contrast to their parents' steely grey feathers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man-made nests, also known as an “eyrie”, consists of a shallow scrape of loose gravel or soil in which the falcons can lay an average of 3 to 4 eggs per year. Although the falcon does not mate for life, they tend to return to their successful breeding sites each year, making cathedrals a popular spot. The high position of the cathedral ensures that the peregrines can nest away from the public and other predators, while allowing them to easily swoop down on their prey in a pursuing flight. Additionally, Peregrines are increasingly using urban light pollution in towns and cities to help them catch migrating birds at night.

There are an estimated 1,769 breeding pairs in the UK. After previous numbers of the species dwindled due to illegal persecution, some Peregrine Falcons have successfully adapted to urban living, with over 200 of the species inhabiting towns and cities across the UK. Urban areas have proven to be more successful for breeding, due to the availability of prey.

Hawk and Owl Trust live stream locations

Through live streaming, research, and information trailers, the Hawk and Owl Trust’s Peregrine Project ensures that active breeding pairs of peregrine falcons in the UK continue to increase.

Peregrine Falcons can also be seen nesting in other locations that the Hawk and Owl Trust have been live streaming, including in Norwich, Bath and Yeovil. Late spring to early summer is the best time of the year to tune in to one of the Hawk and Owl Trust’s webcams as you follow the journey of the birds through their hatching season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hawk and Owl Trust is encouraging people to donate while watching the live streams to support the birds and initiatives like the ‘Peregrine Project’ in the future.