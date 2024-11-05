Thousands enjoy Wicksteed Park fireworks display

Around 10,000 people enjoyed a fantastic evening of fun and entertainment at Wicksteed Park’s annual firework display.

The excitement started at 5pm with Big Bopper Entertainment providing a live DJ. There was also live music from TikTok singing star Evan Fallon and his band C15 as well as Kettering band The Distraction.

People also enjoyed fairground rides and food stalls as well as Wicksteed Park's carousel and Sway Rider.

Wicky Bear helped everyone stay warm with some party dances and there was even a fire show before the big countdown to a brilliant fireworks display.

Wicksteed Park

A spokesperson for the park said: “Thank you to everyone who supported Wicksteed Charitable Trust by attending our annual fireworks display on Saturday!

“We would also like to say a huge thank you to all volunteers and staff who made this amazing event possible!

“It was an amazing night and we hope you all had a wonderful time - we are already excited for next year's firework display!”

Wicksteed Park combines a 281-acre estate including 147 acres of beautiful parkland with more than 25 rides and attractions for all the family.

Wicksteed Park

It was opened in 1921 by Charles Wicksteed, the creator of swings and slides as we know them today, who had a vision to inspire and encourage play as part of families' health and wellbeing.

The Wicksteed Charitable Trust was formed to ensure his work continued after his death and the park has become known as the home of children’s play.