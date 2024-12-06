Those in need within local community to benefit from generous donations

A collection held by a Corby estate agent to raise much needed goods for Corby Homeless Project has proven to be a huge success.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Held throughout November to mark National Homelessness Awareness month, Belvoir Corby’s collection at their George Street office saw donations stream through the doors. The food and household items donated will be used to help support those most vulnerable in the community.

“When we discovered that at least 1,327 people were homeless in Northamptonshire in 2023, we felt compelled to do something to help those in need in the local area,” explains Martine Crawford, branch manager, Belvoir Corby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s why we were proud to support Corby Homeless Project and the work they do by using our offices as a donation station during National Homelessness Awareness month.

Pictured is Georgina Henson, Corby Homeless Project (far right) with Tracey Joyce and Martine Crawford (centre) of Belvoir Corby with some of the donations

“The response to our call for donations was fantastic and really showed the goodwill and kind-hearted spirit of Corby people.”

Corby Homeless Project support those facing the most challenges when it comes to housing. It provides 24-7 support for its residents, who can stay for up to two years, and will be putting the donations raised to good use: “It truly is mind-blowing how generous the people of Corby are,” said Georgina Henson, Homeless Project Lead, Corby Homeless Project. “Many of our residents are on Universal Credit and the items donated will go a long way to helping them.

“Not only have we received donations of food, which will help ensure that none of our residents go hungry but we also received three sleeping bags. These are valuable items which will be distributed to those sleeping rough, alongside a selection of miniature toiletries that were also kindly donated.

“Every donation made really will help, so we are incredibly grateful to Belvoir Corby for thinking of us by arranging this collection.”