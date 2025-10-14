This Christmas, gift yourself a seasonal job — earn, learn, and build your future

As the festive season approaches, Jobcentres across Northamptonshire are encouraging people to consider seasonal employment as a valuable opportunity to gain experience, build confidence, and take steps toward long-term career success.

Julie Pritchard, from the Partnership Team in Northamptonshire, said: “A temporary job can be a powerful stepping stone — offering more than just income. It builds confidence, develops new skills, and provides valuable experience. It’s a great way to stay active, make connections, and often leads to longer-term opportunities. For many, it’s the first step into the world of work and can open the door to a brighter future.

This Christmas, take the first step toward a brighter future — explore seasonal job opportunities at your local Jobcentre today.”

For young people and those facing barriers to employment, tailored support is available through Youth Employability Coaches, who offer one-to-one guidance. Financial assistance is also available via the Flexible Support Fund, which can help cover essential costs such as travel, equipment, or clothing needed for work or training.

Flyer for Careers event

Additional opportunities include apprenticeships, work experience placements, and job fairs, all designed to help individuals build skills, boost confidence, and connect directly with employers.

Locally we have reduced the number of people claiming benefits by 5% for all age groups overall and even better with our customer aged 50plus where the register has been reduced by 8% compared to this time last year

Celebrating Job Success in Kettering: SWAP Opens Doors to Careers in Care

A recent recruitment drive has delivered excellent results for Inspirations Leicestershire Limited, who, in partnership with Kettering Jobcentre, successfully filled five entry-level positions within their children’s residential care homes.

This success was made possible through a Sector-based Work Academy Programme (SWAP) — a government initiative designed to help jobseekers prepare for roles in specific industries. SWAPs typically include:

📘 Pre-employment training tailored to the sector

💬 A guaranteed job interview with the employer

🏢 Insight into the role and workplace expectations

The programme helps individuals build confidence, gain relevant skills, and improve their chances of securing employment.

In this case, the SWAP was developed by Kettering Jobcentre in collaboration with Emily Claypole, Business Operations Manager at Inspirations, and Cheryl Needham from Tresham College. The week-long course focused on essential skills for the care sector, including business administration, teamwork, problem-solving, and interview preparation.

Inspirations operates family-style children’s homes across Leicestershire and Northamptonshire, supporting young people aged 6 to 18 who have experienced adverse childhood circumstances and benefit from 24-hour therapeutic care.

Michelle Hill, Operations Manager at Inspirations, said: “We are delighted with the outcome of this recruitment drive. Our partnership with Kettering Jobcentre has helped us find dedicated individuals who share our values and commitment to making a difference in young people’s lives. These new team members will play a vital role in helping us continue to provide outstanding care and support, and will support our growth across the region.”

Sarah Passam, Employer Adviser at Kettering Jobcentre, added: “This SWAP is a brilliant example of how collaboration between employers, training providers, and the Jobcentre can lead to real job outcomes. We’re proud to have supported local people into roles that make a genuine difference in the community. Inspirations has been a fantastic partner, and we look forward to continuing this work together.”

For more information on our employer offer, please contact your local Jobcentre.

Coming Soon: Recruitment, Skills & Careers Event – 4 November 2025

Kettering Jobcentre, in partnership with Tresham College, North Northamptonshire Council (NNC), and Work Pays, is proud to host a Recruitment, Skills, and Careers Event on Tuesday 4 November 2025.

This exciting event will bring together local employers, training providers, and jobseekers for a day of opportunity and inspiration. Attendees can expect:

💼 Live job vacancies

🛠️ Skills workshops

🎯 Career advice and guidance

Whether you're starting your career, changing direction, or looking to upskill, this event is designed to connect you with the tools and people to help you succeed.

Employers looking to recruit are encouraged to book their place now by contacting: [email protected] or [email protected]

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Pat McFadden said: "The numbers of people in work and looking for work are at a record high.

"However, there are still too many people locked out of employment or training and missing out on the security a good job provides.

“That’s why we are reforming Jobcentres and investing in our Connect to Work programme to build a workforce fit for the future and boost economic growth in every corner of the UK as part of the Plan for Change.”