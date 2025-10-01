Young business woman shares in new podcast that too many times around men she feels ‘a little less.’

Those are the words of Laura Till, one half of The Laura & Ashley Show, as she shared in Episode 1 of the new podcast that launches tomorrow (Thursday 2 October 2025.)

The Laura & Ashley Show, created and filmed in Northamptonshireis being produced by award winning business owners Laura Till and Ashley Riley and will air 15 ‘warts and all’ episodes.

Issues such as personal mental health challenges, being a middle-aged man, the experiences of being a young woman in the workplace, PTSD, anxiety, depression and mental health care as well as the challenges of health and fitness and the impact on family and friends will be discussed.

Laura Till

Episode 1 focuses on how young women feel and are treated in society. Laura shares with Ashley, in a frank, honest and challenging manner how as a young woman that despite running a successful business feels that “there are times when you feel it’s never going to be good enough.”

Laura Till is the Owner and Founder of AMBITION Sports and was recently crowned SME Business Woman of the Year for Leicestershire.

“As a young woman in business I know the pressure there is to act a certain way and look a certain way while at the same time dealing with the negativity that too often comes with standing up for yourself.” said Laura ahead of the release of the pod cast, who later this year will be in London at the SME National Business Awards as a nominee for National Business Woman of the Year and who is also a finalist in the ‘Young Entrepreneur of the Year’ Award for the Great British Entrepreneur Awards 2025.

“Ash and I have such different experiences of life but are completely together on our mission to support people on their mental health journeys.”

“The Laura & Ashley Show will be informative, interesting, funny, gritty, challenging and helpful all at the same time.” she said.

In the first episode Laura goes on to share that when she is in meetings with people, especially men who are older than her, she can feel ‘a little less.’

Evidence from The Mental Health Foundation shows that the mental health of young women and girls is deteriorating. Today young women and three times more likely than men to experience mental health problems.

Rates of self-harm of young women have tripled since 1993 and young women are three times more likely than men to experience PTSD.