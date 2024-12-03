Theatre show ready to tour Northamptonshire in 2025 for families whose children have SEND

Children’s entertainer, Just Karen and her son, Alfe, are currently applying for Arts Council Funding to be able to tour an original written show for families in Northamptonshire whose children have special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) called, ‘The Adventures of Peregrine the Penguin.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show tells the story of Peregrine the Penguin as he follows his favourite thing- bubbles around the world.

After a sellout show at The Splore festival earlier in 2024 in development with The Core at Corby Cube the show is now ready to go out on the road in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen said: "I wanted to develop more opportunities for families to enjoy theatre which promotes the rights of children with SEND, and allows families to access theatre while their children are still young.

Alfe, Peregrine and Karen

"This will promote a lifelong love of theatre and set a standard for accessibility, allowing everyone to attend and participate.

"I want families in Northamptonshire to be able to access performances without the constrictions of confined seating spaces, coping with large audience numbers, sensory overload and the expectations of theatre etiquette (e.g., sitting quietly during a performance)."

Just Karen is currently looking for venues and groups interested in booking the show. The show lasts approximately 50 minutes and can also include a workshop and meet and greets afterwards.

She can be contacted via [email protected] for further information.