The WI is out and about
The WI has something for everyone, from 18 years old upwards. Between meetings, some WI members meet in a pub after work, others who are available in the daytime meet up for a lunch.
Between meetings is where lasting friendships are made. If they have a “bee in their bonnet”, it could be that other members feel the same. A Resolution could be put forward which could be supported by WIs nationwide and make a big impression. A couple of examples of these Resolutions are Mammogram screening for ladies and highlighting Prostate Cancer screening for men. Of course, the 1954 Resolution “Keep Britain Tidy” is ongoing where WIs are always out and about picking up litter.
Not everything is serious. We recently went shopping at Springfields shopping outlet and also enjoyed the beautiful gardens.
So many opportunities. All ladies over the age of 18 are welcome at any WI. Why not give us a try? Full details from WI House 01604 646055 [email protected] or look at our website https://northamptonshire.thewi.org.uk or www.facebook.com/NorthantsWI We would love to hear from you and share the fun!