The WI is out and about

Barbara Bentley
Published 10th May 2024
Updated 10th May 2024, 13:04 BST
Did you see us at Kelmarsh Hall on Bank Holiday weekend? We met lots of existing members and encouraged other ladies to learn more about the WI.

The WI has something for everyone, from 18 years old upwards. Between meetings, some WI members meet in a pub after work, others who are available in the daytime meet up for a lunch.

Between meetings is where lasting friendships are made. If they have a “bee in their bonnet”, it could be that other members feel the same. A Resolution could be put forward which could be supported by WIs nationwide and make a big impression. A couple of examples of these Resolutions are Mammogram screening for ladies and highlighting Prostate Cancer screening for men. Of course, the 1954 Resolution “Keep Britain Tidy” is ongoing where WIs are always out and about picking up litter.

Not everything is serious. We recently went shopping at Springfields shopping outlet and also enjoyed the beautiful gardens.

All set up and ready to go at Kelmarsh HallAll set up and ready to go at Kelmarsh Hall
So many opportunities. All ladies over the age of 18 are welcome at any WI. Why not give us a try? Full details from WI House 01604 646055 [email protected] or look at our website https://northamptonshire.thewi.org.uk or www.facebook.com/NorthantsWI We would love to hear from you and share the fun!

