The Qube and The Cube Disability combine to provide the biggest Sports Day

Two amazing local companies come together to put a brilliant day for everyone with additional needs in Northamptonshire.

In a powerful display of community, inclusion, and teamwork, The Cube Disability and The Qube Modular Building Solutions, have come together to host the biggest sports day for adults and children with additional needs Northampton has ever seen.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Northampton County Cricket Ground, the event brings together over 200 participants for a dynamic day of sports, wellbeing, and celebration. With support from Northamptonshire Sport, the event showcases a commitment to creating accessible and active opportunities for everyone.

With a focus on participation and performance, attendees will take part in a wide range of activities including football, cricket, tennis, boxing, athletics, and much more. There’s something for everyone — whether you're competitive, curious, or just here for the fun.

Adding to the day’s positive energy, a selection of healthy food options will be available to keep participants fuelled and refreshed, highlighting the importance of holistic wellbeing.

Tom Stevenson, The Cube Chief Operating Officer, said:

“This event is all about showcasing ability and making sure no one is left out. Everyone had a brilliant time last year and it is amazing to have The Qube Modular on board to make this year even bigger and better— together we’re creating something truly special for the community.”

With music, medals, and memories to be made, this landmark event is set to become a highlight in Northampton’s inclusive sporting calendar.

