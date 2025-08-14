The perfect poolside bag: Local swim school owner shares what every little one needs for a happy swim

With a little preparation and a few thoughtful touches, your time by the water can be calm, connected and full of confidence – for both you and your little one

Heading to the pool with your little one soon? Whether it’s your first swim together or just the first splash of the season, packing your poolside bag can feel like prepping for a full-on expedition.

From the right swimwear to those just-in-case extras, having a well-stocked bag means fewer last-minute panics and more time enjoying those special splashy moments.

Here, Tamsin Brewis, owner of Water Babies Bucks & Beds, shares her tried-and-tested checklist for a smooth, stress-free swim session. With a little preparation and a few thoughtful touches, your time by the water can be calm, connected and full of confidence – for both you and your little one.

Pick the perfect bag

A good bag makes all the difference. Go for something roomy and reusable, with comfy long handles you can pop over your shoulder – especially helpful when you’re already carrying your little one (plus a favourite toy or two!). It doesn’t need to be fancy – just something you won’t mind getting a little damp along the way. Inside, little pouches or wet/dry compartments can be a real game-changer. They help keep everything in its place – dry bits dry, damp bits separate – so you’re not digging around mid-change for that one missing sock.

Pack the changing essentials

Don’t forget your changing bag basics – a couple of nappies (of the swim and normal variety), a pack of gentle wipes and a foldable changing mat will go a long way in keeping your little one comfortable before and after their swim. A few nappy bags are also a must-have – not just for the usual reasons, but they’re brilliant for popping in wet swimwear or damp towels when it’s time to head home. It’s these little things that can make a big difference when you’re out and about. Having everything to hand means you can take your time, keep your little one snug and happy, and turn even a quick change into a calm, caring moment.

Swimwear that works for you both

Your little one’s swimwear is, of course, one of the stars of the show. A snug, well-fitting swim nappy is a must – helping to keep everything contained while making sure your baby stays comfy and confident in the water. When it comes to swimwear, look for something soft and simple to put on, especially styles with zips – they’re super helpful when you’re wrangling a wriggly baby post-swim! If it’s their first time wearing it, try a few practice runs at home so the new feel doesn’t come as a surprise.

When it comes to swimwear at Water Babies, keeping everyone comfortable (and clean!) is a top priority. Babies, as we know, like to go when they need to – and even confident, toilet-trained toddlers can get caught up in the fun and miss the signs. That’s why all our little swimmers are required to wear our Double Layer Nappy System during classes. This means a snug swim under nappy (we love a reusable option if you can) with an approved neoprene Happy Nappy or a pair of Jammers over the top.

Wrap up warm afterwards

After all that splashing, there’s nothing lovelier than wrapping your little one up in a warm, snuggly towel. A hooded towel is perfect for keeping them cosy from head to toe while you dry off and get them changed. And don’t forget about you! A large beach towel or soft towelling robe makes things much easier when you’re juggling post-swim cuddles and changes. If there are showers at your swim spot, it’s worth packing a little toiletry bag with a few parent-friendly essentials – think simply shower gel, deodorant and a hairbrush – so you can freshen up and feel human again before heading home.

Comfy clothes for a smooth getaway

Once the swim is over, cosy, easy-to-pop-on clothes are your best friend. For your little one, think soft layers that go on quickly – a zip-up onesie, vest, socks and, if it’s chilly, a jacket and hat to keep them warm from pool to car. Babies can get tired (and hungry!) after a swim, so the quicker you can get them dry and dressed, the better for everyone. And don’t forget about yourself – you’ll need a spare set of underwear and a full change of clothes.

Snacks and smiles for the journey home

After all the fun in the water, little tummies – and grown-up ones too – will need a tasty pick-me-up. Bringing along some healthy snacks and drinks for both you and your baby means you can relax and refuel together, whether it’s a quick bite by the pool or a cosy post-swim snack time. Simple options like a banana and a bottle of water are perfect for keeping energy and hydration levels up. And don’t forget to pack a favourite toy or comfort item – something familiar to help your little one feel calm and happy while you wait or unwind.

“As any parent knows, a swim session with little ones is full of magic – and a few surprises! Packing thoughtfully means you can spend less time worrying and more time enjoying those special splashy moments together. And here’s a final little tip from me: don’t forget a pound coin for the locker! It’s one of those small things that can make a big difference when you’re juggling bags, babies and bathrobes. With a well-prepared poolside bag, you’re all set for a calm, confident and happy swim class – creating memories that last a lifetime,” concluded Tamsin.

For more information about Water Babies Bucks & Beds, visit: www.waterbabies.co.uk/lp/baby-swimming/bucks-and-beds