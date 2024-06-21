The need for local Windrush Justice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Many local people have found themselves victims of the Windrush scandal. A local group, Northamptonshire Rights and Equality Council are asking people to get their Parliamentary candidates to support the "Windrush Manifesto".

As the 75th anniversary of the Empire Windrush approaches, it is only right and fitting that migrant communities and the diaspora celebrate the contribution that black communities have made to our country and our local towns. However, this event is also held in the context of the imposition of the hostile environment in 2012 by the then Home Secretary, Theresa May which leased unimaginable injustice, hardship and in some cases destitution to so many people who could no longer prove their right to live or work here.

Right here and now we are in the final stages of a general election campaign where a diverse range of candidates from multiple political parties have brands and messaging that speak out about migration and are myopic about the tremendous contribution of black communities, migrants and their families to the basic functioning and enrichment of all our lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Rights and Equality Council (Northants REC) is an organisation that has worked to reach out to those affected by the hostile environment and particularly to those impacted by the Windrush scandal over the last few years. We have done so in partnership with the national organisation, Action for Racial Equality (ARE), who today release their “Windrush Manifesto”, developed with organisations across the country who want the issue to be raised higher on the mainstream political agenda. The manifesto demands “a programme of recognition and reconciliation that uses the Windrush Lessons Learned Review (WLLR) as its basis” and seeks any incoming government to implement the range of demands including areas such as citizenship, compensation and a voice in government within the first 100 days. In doing so, it highlights the 53 claimants who have died waiting for redress from the compensation scheme.

The Windrush Manifesto

Chief Executive of Northants REC, Anjona Roy has said, “Candidates who are seeking the support of local people need to understand the strength of feeling the electorate has over the injustices that their family, friends and neighbours have experienced and, in many cases, continue to experience. Support for the ‘Windrush Manifesto’ will help to demonstrate a commitment of candidates to an inclusive Northamptonshire where justice is a priority and the contribution of black communities is valued”.

Northamptonshire Rights and Equality Council calls on all those who want to see a more just and inclusive modern Britain and Northamptonshire, to raise the calls for action with discussions with any candidates that they may speak to in the next few weeks in advance of the election.