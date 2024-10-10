The Kettering Rotary Club fund state-of-the-art wheelchair for Age UK Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

When Day Centre manager Emma Atkins popped her head round the door to say her usual cheery hello to people attending The Rotary Club of Kettering’s Dementia Café in Rockingham Road she little suspected she was in for a wonderful surprise.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Age UK Northamptonshire’s day centre uses the same premises as the monthly Dementia Café at the Baptist Church and urgently needed a specially adapted wheelchair. Older people rely on such equipment to transfer comfortably and safely from their home to the charity’s minibuses when they are being transported to the Rockingham Road day centre. Emma wondered whether the Rotarians might be able to make a donation towards the cost. Emma says “I have had a great relationship with The Kettering Rotary Club for several years, as my mother was also a Kettering Rotarian until last year. I have also volunteered my time at their Dementia Café over the years, and it felt very natural to ask for their support.”

The Rotary Club members decided that they could go one better and purchase a state-of-the-art wheelchair for the day centre. Emma and her colleagues Kaysha and Sharon were delighted to be presented with the wheelchair by Rotarian Al James [pictured] on Wednesday 2nd October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are so grateful to all the members of The Kettering Rotary Club and all organisations and businesses who choose to help charities like us. Their support is so valuable,” says Emma. “Please get in touch on 01604 611200 if you or a relative would like to join us. There are plenty of places available at our day centres in Kettering, Northampton and Towcester and we can usually provide door-to-door transport.”

Find out more about Age UK Northamptonshire by visiting their website www.ageuknorthants.org.uk or call 01604 611200.