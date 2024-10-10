The Kettering Rotary Club fund state-of-the-art wheelchair for Age UK Northamptonshire
Age UK Northamptonshire’s day centre uses the same premises as the monthly Dementia Café at the Baptist Church and urgently needed a specially adapted wheelchair. Older people rely on such equipment to transfer comfortably and safely from their home to the charity’s minibuses when they are being transported to the Rockingham Road day centre. Emma wondered whether the Rotarians might be able to make a donation towards the cost. Emma says “I have had a great relationship with The Kettering Rotary Club for several years, as my mother was also a Kettering Rotarian until last year. I have also volunteered my time at their Dementia Café over the years, and it felt very natural to ask for their support.”
The Rotary Club members decided that they could go one better and purchase a state-of-the-art wheelchair for the day centre. Emma and her colleagues Kaysha and Sharon were delighted to be presented with the wheelchair by Rotarian Al James [pictured] on Wednesday 2nd October.
“We are so grateful to all the members of The Kettering Rotary Club and all organisations and businesses who choose to help charities like us. Their support is so valuable,” says Emma. “Please get in touch on 01604 611200 if you or a relative would like to join us. There are plenty of places available at our day centres in Kettering, Northampton and Towcester and we can usually provide door-to-door transport.”
Find out more about Age UK Northamptonshire by visiting their website www.ageuknorthants.org.uk or call 01604 611200.
