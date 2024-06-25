The Core team are cycling 365 miles to make the arts accessible to children and young people

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

During the summer, the team at The Core at Corby Cube will be pedalling for the arts, as they cycle a whopping distance of 365 miles to raise money for their outreach and education activities for children and young people. The theatre launched their Cycling 365 appeal at Corby Pride, covering a fantastic 48 miles in one day.

Last year over 10,000 children and young people engaged with free or subsidised creative activities at The Core, improving confidence and wellbeing and developing the artists of the future. Now the Corby venue want to do even more, and they are looking for support.

As a charitable organisation that relies on donations and funding to make their engagement activity possible, The Core team decided to embark on a sponsored cycle and they will be popping up at events throughout the town during the Summer months with their exercise bike to achieve this.

Director Joe Flavin, who kickstarted the campaign at Corby Pride, said:

The Core Director starts the cycling at Corby Pride

“The team here at The Core are rolling up their sleeves to raise much needed funds for our ever expanding creative programme for children and young people. This year we need to raise £20,000 to continue to ensure that all our activity for children and young adults is free or subsidised and the staff and young people themselves are taking on this huge challenge to cycle 365 miles to raise the extra cash. If you think you can contribute even a little to support us, please donate.”