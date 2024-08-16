The bells rang out in warm afternoon sunshine at local care home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The residents and staff at Elm Bank care home in Kettering were delighted in welcoming ‘The Stanwick Handbell Ringers’ to their stunning home gardens for an afternoon of sensational chimes.

The group was originally founded in 1995 and musical Director/Vice Chair, Michael Johnson led the group of 12 talented handbell ringers for an afternoon of sensational musical magic, playing through a vast repertoire of tunes. The weather was perfect, as residents relaxed in the warm summer sun, birds chirped whilst magical notes of the bells played out, echoing throughout the home. For many residents it was a moment to reminisce from times past, recalling pieces of music that held dear memories, for some it was the first time they had heard hand bells being played.

To end the wonderful afternoon, the talented home chef Jo Littler, prepared a delicious spread of home baked scones, with jam and cream topped off with strawberries for all to enjoy. The afternoon was thoroughly enjoyed by all

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, “It is was a perfect summers afternoon, the chimes of the bells were heard echoing beautifully throughout the home as the music travelled through open windows. The residents and staff relaxed, as each bell chimed it created a magical immersive experience for all. The enrichment that varied entertainment like this brings to the lives of all, is very important to us here at Elm Bank and we will certainly have The Stanwick Handbell Ringers back.”

The Stanwick Handbell Ringers

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.