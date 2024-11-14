The Bedford College Group win national Green Gown Award for decarbonisation project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Bedford College Group, made up of a family of colleges across Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire, is delighted to have won an award at the national Green Gown Awards UK & Ireland for their ongoing commitment to decarbonisation and sustainability across the Group.

They were announced the winners of the 2030 Climate Action category, beating eleven other further education providers and universities at the prestigious award ceremony last night (13/11).

The Bedford College Group were able to demonstrate their comprehensive and innovative approach to sustainability across all of its operations. From curriculum integration to campus infrastructure and community engagement, the Group is committed to becoming net zero while fostering a culture of sustainability.

The Group incorporates sustainability principles into all courses, equipping students with the knowledge and skills to address environmental challenges in their respective fields. This approach ensures that sustainability becomes ingrained in the mindset of future professionals, fostering a sustainable workforce for the future. Furthermore, The Bedford College Group implements sustainable practices in its campus operations, from net zero carbon buildings to waste reduction initiatives.

Members of The Bedford College Group with, Director of Projects and Sustainability, Dave Roffey holding the trophy.

Steps were taken at Bedford College’s town centre campus to save over 350 tonnes of carbon following major infrastructure upgrades, equivalent to driving 253 passenger vehicles for one year. The Group was successful in securing £2.8 million of grant funding from the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme (PSDS) delivered by Salix Finance via the Department for Business, Energy and Industry Strategy (BEIS).

The grant was used to install a Water Source Heat Pump (WSHP), Genius Controls, highly efficient Mechanical Ventilation and Heat Recovery, hot water-efficient taps, photovoltaic (PV) panels, roof insulation and water heaters.

In addition, they opened the Connolly Centre for Modern Construction at their Bedford College campus. This specialist centre is expected to receive an official A+ on its energy performance certificate and will be the Group’s first Net Zero Carbon building.

At The Bedford Sixth Form a project is ongoing to restore the fabric of the grade 2 listed building from a Victorian building into a modern, sustainable, decarbonated property suitable for delivering a 21st-century education. The existing archaic heating system was stripped out along with old gas boilers and cast-iron pipework. In their place come two giant air source pumps (ASHP) which will heat the whole building, supported by modern insulation methods including secondary glazing enabling leaded windows to be kept.

Overall, the Group’s holistic approach to sustainability, encompassing education, infrastructure, and community involvement contributes to a more sustainable environment and inspires and empowers others to take meaningful action towards a greener future.

Dave Roffey, Director of Projects and Sustainability of The Bedford College Group said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won a Green Gown Award for our decarbonisation journey. The award recognises our commitment to sustainability but also the meaningful action we have taken towards a greener future.

"Winning this award will undoubtedly inspire our students, staff and community and motivate further sustainable practices and initiatives. I am very proud that we have been identified as a sustainability leader within the education sector. Well done to all of the staff, partners and students who have helped us so far on this journey.”