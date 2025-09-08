The Bedford College Group welcomes new leaders to champion apprenticeships and student success

The Bedford College Group has announced the appointment of two senior leaders to drive forward its Apprenticeships and T-Level programmes. Nikki Jones joins as Director for Business Engagement and Apprenticeships, alongside Elliot Blair, who takes up the role of Group Head of Apprenticeships.

Their arrival comes at a pivotal time, as apprenticeships continue to grow in importance as a route into successful careers. For young people who may not have achieved the grades needed to progress into Sixth Form, College or University, apprenticeships provide a direct and practical pathway to success. Instead of being defined by exam results, students are given the chance to prove themselves in a professional setting while gaining the qualifications and skills that employers value.

Nikki Jones brings over 25 years of experience in education and leadership, holding both a degree in Education and an MBA. Formerly the Director of the University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, she has worked extensively with apprentices, employers and communities.

Nikki is passionate about connecting education with industry to tackle skills shortages and ensure training programmes are designed to meet real-world needs. She explained: “Strong collaboration with employers is essential. By working closely with businesses, we can ensure our apprenticeships prepare students for the jobs of today and the careers of the future.”

Nikki Jones

Working alongside Nikki is Elliot Blair, who brings not only professional expertise but also a personal understanding of how alternative education pathways can transform lives. Having faced challenges in secondary school that led him to a Pupil Referral Unit, Elliot turned his education around, achieving GCSEs, A-Levels, and progressing to university. His journey has shaped his belief that every young person, no matter their background, can succeed with the right support.

He said: “I want students to know that there are always opportunities. Apprenticeships give people the chance to prove themselves in the workplace while gaining qualifications that set them up for life.”

The Bedford College Group’s apprenticeship programmes are designed to support learners at every stage, whether they are school leavers, career changers, or individuals seeking to boost their skills. For those considering their next steps this academic year, apprenticeships provide structure, guidance, and invaluable real-world experience, opening the door to long-term careers.

The Bedford College Group is passionate about providing outstanding apprenticeship opportunities, ensuring students gain the very best mix of workplace experience and recognised qualifications. With Nikki and Elliot bringing their expertise and fresh perspectives, the Group is set to build on this strong foundation, further expanding opportunities for students and deepening partnerships with local employers.

Their arrival will make an already strong apprenticeship programme even more impactful, continuing to serve as a powerful bridge between education and employment.

To find out more about the apprenticeship programmes on offer across The Bedford College Group, visit https://bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk/