That’ll be the Day – Local care home remembers Buddy Holly

Claremont Parkway care home in Kettering was transformed into a 50s diner to mark Buddy Holly Day on 3rd February.

Residents and staff were transported back to the golden age of Rock 'n' Roll as a talented tribute act, ‘I Can't Believe it's not Buddy’ Spencer J paid homage to the 50’s icon; Buddy Holly.

Playing the same sunburst Fender Stratocaster guitar that Buddy Holly used to make Rock ‘n’ Roll history he brought his timeless hits to life. With classics like Peggy Sue, That'll Be the Day, Heartbeat, Maybe Baby, filling the room, smiles spread across faces, and memories of jukebox days and dance halls came flooding back.

Charles Hardin Holley, or Buddy Holly as he was better known, died tragically in a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa, aged just 22 along with fellow musicians, Ritchie Valens and J.P. Richardson. He was a pioneering singer-songwriter, hailed as one of the greats of 1950’s American rock & roll, despite his short career.

General Manager, Joanna Mosses, said: “Lots of our residents are big Buddy Holly fans and still love his music. We’ve had a fantastic day listening to all his hits, finding out about his life in 50s America and what influenced him courtesy of the talented Spencer J.”

We were also treated to songs by Elvis with Blue Suede Shoes, Jerry Lee Lewis with Great Balls of Fire, and Eddie Cochran with Summertime blues! The residents all had a memorable afternoon and were extremely grateful for the afternoon’s special entertainment.

Claremont Parkway care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Claremont Parkway provides residential care and nursing care for residents from respite care to long term stays.