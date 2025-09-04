Tesco customers have a golden chance to award £5,000 to local school this Saturday
From 12 noon to 1pm at the retailer’s Victoria Park Wellingborough Superstore on Turnell's Mill Lane, shoppers will be able to take part in a special lucky dip to find a golden voting token and award a grant to one of three local schools.
The schools hoping to secure the £5,000 are The Friends of Henry Chichele Primary School, which is looking to improve its school with some new playground equipment; The Friends of Higham Ferrers Nursery and Infants School, which aims to introduce a new phonics and reading scheme; and Rowan Gate Primary School, which is looking to install inclusive playground equipment that helps pupils stay active, build strength and enjoy outdoor play together.
Aaron Thrussell, store manager at Victoria park Wellingborough Superstore, said: “We are delighted to be hosting Golden Grants this Saturday. Our store colleagues will be creating a party atmosphere for an event which will see a lucky customer get the chance to award a £5,000 grant to a fantastic local cause.
Tesco’s Stronger Starts programme has a fantastic track record of helping local schools, charities and community groups in the area and we look forward to giving customers the chance to help continue that great work on Saturday.”
There will be 107 specially selected Tesco stores taking part in Saturday’s Golden Grants event across the UK, which will see a total of more than £500,000 awarded to local school projects.
The event is part of Tesco’s £8 million Stronger Starts programme which supports children and young people in local communities access healthy nutritious food as well as activities designed to improve their physical health.