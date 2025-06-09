Team of Slimming World consultants are up for a national award

The Oscar’s at the ICC in Birmingham

Kettering & Wellingborough consultants celebrate success with awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A team of local Slimming World Consultants have for the 2nd consecutive year been nominated for a Company National Award - “TEAM OF THE YEAR AWARD”

For the third time in 8 years, the Kettering and Wellingborough team have been nominated for the award! They are currently sitting in the Top Five teams in the Company, helping around 1500 members each week to lose weight and live happier and healthier lives!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team is managed by Slimming World Consultant Sue Shone, from Corby. She has been with the company for almost 13 years and is very passionate about supporting members to change their life! Running her own groups in Corby and Kettering whilst supporting 12 other consultants who between them run 27 groups across Northamptonshire.

Last years award

For more that 50 years Slimming World has been helping people to change their mindset and form new habits around eating and becoming more active, learning to stay slim for life. This is absolutely crucial given the ever increasing rate of obesity. The real key to the success of the members is found in the weekly group session, where consultants motivate and inspire members to achieve their weight loss dreams. The groups are made up of people from all walks of life, who have a common goal, to lead healthier and happier lives. By coming together weekly, to share shine and support each other, they achieve greater success on their weight loss journey!

Sue will be heading up to Birmingham on Saturday 14th June, to be a part of the Slimming World Oscars at the ICC, to collect her award.

If you would like more information about joining Slimming World, either as a member or a consultant then get in touch with Sue on 07590 313933