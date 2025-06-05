Talented artists take on Tudor times

Using her imagination, six-year-old Piper Cain created a Tudor-style castle – and then took first prize in a local schoolchildren’s art competition.

The prize-giving was held during Higham Ferrers Tourism’s popular annual Garden Fair held in the town’s Chichele College and the neighbouring Duchy Barn garden.

Higham Ferrers Tourism, which also organised the art competition, had earlier told the young artists that the theme for their artwork was “A View from a College Window in Tudor Times.”

They reminded the school-goers that in Tudor times, Chichele College was still a thriving community for monks who lived and farmed the surrounding area, growing saffron, vines, medicinal and culinary herbs, vegetables and tending an orchard.

Young artist Piper Cain is congratulated on her win by the Higham Ferrers Mayor, Gary Salmon.

The children were told that a lot could be left to the imagination in their artwork and that it was hoped that much would be learned of the history of the town during their research.

Their work could feature any medium, including collage.

Piper, who normally focuses on colouring, said she loved creating her castle, adding that her Dad, Paul, had helped a bit.

The competition was judged by Nina Wilson of Wilson Browne Solicitors and local artist Barbara Rawcliffe. Barbara presented goodie bags along with prize money to the young artists which were donated by Wilson Browne.

The new Mayor of Higham Ferrers, Gary Salmon, congratulated the children and presented them with their certificates.

The artwork will go on display at several venues throughout the summer and after the Heritage Family Fun Day at Rushden Lakes in September, the winning entries will be displayed at Wilson Browne’s offices in the town’s Market Square.

The winners were:

Age 6-7: 1, Piper Cain; 2, Jack Hobbs and 3, Layla O’Brien Jones, all of Henry Chichele Primary School.

Age 8: 1, Matilda Reilly; 2, Marcelina Kupinska; 3, George Jackson, all of Henry Chichele Primary School.

Age 9: 1, Oliwier Strezpka; 2, Zachary Judge; 3, Ava Richards, all of Henry Chichele Primary School.

Age 10: 1, Meila Gray; 2, Katherine Henson, both of Henry Chichele Primary School and 3, Evie Lewis-Cox of Higham Ferrers Junior School.

Age 11: 1, Lily-Mae Parker; 2, Daisy Greenaway-Clay; 3, Bradley Hogston, all of Higham Ferrers Junior School.

A planted garden wheelbarrow competition was also held during the garden fair, with the public voting for their favourite entry. First prize went to the Social Prescription Group; 2nd to Higham Ferrers Infants School and 3rd to Hedgehog Rescue.