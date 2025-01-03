Take on the challenge for Katharine House

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local hospice Katharine House has organised another year of exhilarating challenges for supporters to get their teeth into.

For anyone looking to take on a new year’s resolution this year, Katharine House is providing inspiration with its many activities that will not only give people something to aim for but also help their community at the same time.

All the favourite challenges are back for 2025, including the 13,000ft skydive, Oxford Half Marathon, National Lift Tower Abseil and the exhilarating Wingwalk.

And this year there are some new choices on offer too, including a brand-new waterfall challenge!

Supporters taking on a KHH challenge in 2024

On Saturday 13 Sept 2025, Katharine House is daring people to take the plunge on with the epic Waterfall Challenge which takes people through the heart of the Swaledale Valley with its wildflower meadows, heather moors and, of course, its waterfalls.

Participants will face the freeze in not just one, not two, but three breathtaking waterfalls along the walk.

Or for the more long-term planner, there’s the chance to spend the year getting ready for something truly unforgettable, the Katharine House Great Wall of China Trek in 2026 which promises to be the challenge of a lifetime.

Exclusively for Katharine House supporters, the trek and will take people to a remote section of the Great Wall of China, from Gubeikou to Jinshanling and Simatai from 9 to 17 October 2026, trekking not only the wall itself, but also the wild and remote landscapes with distant views of rolling green hills and mountain peaks.

Community and events manager Helen Lerwill said: "We’re thrilled to offer such a wide variety of fundraising challenges and events this year and hope there’s something for everyone. Every event provides a fantastic way for our community to come together, have fun, and make a real difference. Everyone that takes part in our events supports the vital care we provide here at Katharine House Hospice, and we’re incredibly grateful to everyone who takes part, donates, or cheers on our participants. Together, we’re helping ensure our care remains available to those who need it most.”

Katharine House Senior Community Nurse, Helen Fletcher, who completed the 13,000 ft skydive for the hospice, urged people to take part in a challenge. She said: "Just do it! I can't say loudly enough just how fantastic and exhilarating the whole experience was. I'd do it again in a heartbeat – not only for me, but for the hospice too."