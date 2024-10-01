Sywell Aviation Museum wins National Transport Trust Award and launches 2025 appeal

Museum Trustees Chris Iliff & Andy Shemans receive the NTT Award from HRH Princess Anne

The popular Northamptonshire Museum has been recognised with a national award for its ongoing aircraft restoration project

On the 17th September 204 the Sywell Aviation Museum attended the National Transport Trust Awards at Fawley Hall, Bucks and was presented with a Restoration Award for their ongoing work restoring their 1969 Handley Page Jetstream 200 G-RAVL 'Jenny' by HRH Princess Anne.

The aircraft, which arrived at Sywell from Cranfield in 2021, is undergoing a painstaking transformation into her origina configuration as a test bed with RACAL DECCA. The past year has seen tremendous progress with the flight controls being made serviceable, her cockpit restored and flaps reinstalled. Eventually she will be used as a classroom for the Museum's popular Young Aviator Tours which some 18000 children have attended since 2001.

SAM is free to enter and relies on donations to survive. Each year it holds a winter appeal for the donation of aviation books, model kits and accessories, diecast models and memorabilia in readiness for a book and model sale in the new year. Every penny raised goes towards the restoration of the aircraft and the success of last year's appeal has enabled the current progress to date.

If you have any items you wish to donate please conact SAM by telephone on 07968061708, email sywellaviationmuseum@gmail.com or visit their popular Facebook page.

Though now closed at weekends for 2024, the Museum remains open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 1200-1600hrs until the end of October when it closes for the season and reopens at Easter 2025.