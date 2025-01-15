Swim for Serve fundraisers with care manager Sam Horne and CEO Tony Gibbs

The magnificent total of £816 was raised by two volunteers at Northamptonshire charity, SERVE.

Julia Emtage and Joanne Vissian swam more than 100 lengths to raise the sponsored total at The Splash Pool in Rushden.

Fundraising manager at the charity, which supports the elderly and people with disabilities to live independent lives, Nick Tite, said: “What an amazing effort by Julia and Jo.

“They went above and beyond for SERVE and we cannot thank them enough for their endeavours.”

If you would like to fundraise and have fun while doing it, you can contact Nick at [email protected], or phone him on 07738 190756.