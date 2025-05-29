Swansgate's Prehistoric Adventure Day a roaring success

The centre was alive with the sights and sounds of the Jurassic period. Highlights included action-packed live dinosaur shows at 11:00am and 1:00pm, featuring a giant life-like dinosaur, Ralph the Raptor. At 12:00pm and 2:00pm, the adorable baby dinos came out to say hi. These shows were both educational and full of surprises. Throughout the day, over 500 families were excited to encounter roaming dinosaurs, with opportunities to meet dino rangers and capture memorable photos with both large and baby dinosaurs at various intervals.

Young explorers eagerly participated in the fossil-digging experience, channelling their inner palaeontologists in the sand-filled tuff trays. The Dino Crafts & Activity Zone was also a popular spot, where children enjoyed pottery dinosaur painting, creating perfect prehistoric souvenirs.

Fiona Stevens, Tenant Liaison and Marketing Coordinator at Swansgate Shopping Centre, commented, "We were very pleased with the turnout and the incredible enthusiasm for our Prehistoric Adventure Day. Seeing so many families engaging with the live dinosaur shows, meeting the roaming dinosaurs, and enjoying the fossil digging and craft activities was fantastic. The atmosphere was truly electric, and it was a joy to provide such a fun and memorable experience for our community. We look forward to bringing more exciting events to Swansgate in the future."

To find out more about our upcoming events, follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Visit our website at: swansgateshoppingcentre.com/news/ for more information about events at Swansgate Shopping Centre.