Ralph the RaptorRalph the Raptor
Ralph the Raptor

Swansgate's Prehistoric Adventure Day a roaring success

By Emma Francis
Contributor
Published 29th May 2025, 09:49 BST
Updated 29th May 2025, 11:12 BST
Swansgate Shopping Centre was transformed into a prehistoric paradise on Wednesday, May 28th, as it hosted its Prehistoric Adventure Day. The free family event was a huge hit, drawing enthusiastic crowds ready for a "dino-mite day of fun, thrills, and Jurassic-sized entertainment."

The centre was alive with the sights and sounds of the Jurassic period. Highlights included action-packed live dinosaur shows at 11:00am and 1:00pm, featuring a giant life-like dinosaur, Ralph the Raptor. At 12:00pm and 2:00pm, the adorable baby dinos came out to say hi. These shows were both educational and full of surprises. Throughout the day, over 500 families were excited to encounter roaming dinosaurs, with opportunities to meet dino rangers and capture memorable photos with both large and baby dinosaurs at various intervals.

Young explorers eagerly participated in the fossil-digging experience, channelling their inner palaeontologists in the sand-filled tuff trays. The Dino Crafts & Activity Zone was also a popular spot, where children enjoyed pottery dinosaur painting, creating perfect prehistoric souvenirs.

Fiona Stevens, Tenant Liaison and Marketing Coordinator at Swansgate Shopping Centre, commented, "We were very pleased with the turnout and the incredible enthusiasm for our Prehistoric Adventure Day. Seeing so many families engaging with the live dinosaur shows, meeting the roaming dinosaurs, and enjoying the fossil digging and craft activities was fantastic. The atmosphere was truly electric, and it was a joy to provide such a fun and memorable experience for our community. We look forward to bringing more exciting events to Swansgate in the future."

To find out more about our upcoming events, follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Visit our website at: swansgateshoppingcentre.com/news/ for more information about events at Swansgate Shopping Centre.

Baby Dinosaur

1. Contributed

Baby Dinosaur Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Baby Dinosaur

2. Contributed

Baby Dinosaur Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Ralph the Raptor

3. Contributed

Ralph the Raptor Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Roaming Dinosaur

4. Contributed

Roaming Dinosaur Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Facebook
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice