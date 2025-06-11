Swansgate Shopping Centre continues ‘Swansgate Community Champion’ to celebrate local heroes
Each quarter, a Community Champion will be selected from public nominations and awarded a £200 donation in recognition of their outstanding efforts. Whether it’s a devoted volunteer, a kind-hearted neighbour, or a local organisation making a lasting impact, Swansgate wants to shine a spotlight on those who truly make a difference.
The first quarter's winner was the Autism Kids Club. The winner received the donation alongside well-deserved recognition for all their hard work and the support they give to the community.
Fiona Stevens, Marketing and Tenant Liaison Coordinator at Swansgate Shopping Centre said: "We’ve been truly inspired by the incredible acts of kindness and dedication within our community. The Swansgate Community Champion initiative is our way of celebrating these individuals and organisations who work tirelessly to support others. We encourage everyone to nominate their local heroes and help us give them the recognition they deserve."
How to Nominate
Community members can nominate their Swansgate Community Champion by submitting their story and reasons why their nominee deserves to be celebrated. Nominations can be made via swansgateshoppingcentre.com/community-champion/
The second Community Champion will be announced on 1 August 2025, with nominations open throughout the year for future quarterly winners.
Join Swansgate in celebrating the heart of the community and nominate your Community Champion today!
