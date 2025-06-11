Swansgate Shopping Centre continues ‘Swansgate Community Champion’ to celebrate local heroes

Swansgate Shopping Centre is continuing its efforts to support the community with its Swansgate Community Champion initiative. This exciting program is dedicated to recognising and celebrating individuals and charities who go the extra mile to make a difference in the local community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each quarter, a Community Champion will be selected from public nominations and awarded a £200 donation in recognition of their outstanding efforts. Whether it’s a devoted volunteer, a kind-hearted neighbour, or a local organisation making a lasting impact, Swansgate wants to shine a spotlight on those who truly make a difference.

The first quarter's winner was the Autism Kids Club. The winner received the donation alongside well-deserved recognition for all their hard work and the support they give to the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiona Stevens, Marketing and Tenant Liaison Coordinator at Swansgate Shopping Centre said: "We’ve been truly inspired by the incredible acts of kindness and dedication within our community. The Swansgate Community Champion initiative is our way of celebrating these individuals and organisations who work tirelessly to support others. We encourage everyone to nominate their local heroes and help us give them the recognition they deserve."

Autism Kids Club. Q1 Winner.

How to Nominate

Community members can nominate their Swansgate Community Champion by submitting their story and reasons why their nominee deserves to be celebrated. Nominations can be made via swansgateshoppingcentre.com/community-champion/

The second Community Champion will be announced on 1 August 2025, with nominations open throughout the year for future quarterly winners.

Join Swansgate in celebrating the heart of the community and nominate your Community Champion today!

You can follow Swansgate Shopping Centre on social media.