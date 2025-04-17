Swansgate crowns the first community champion: Autism Kids Club wins £200 prize

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Swansgate Shopping Centre is proud to announce the first winner of its Swansgate Community Champion award. The winner is Autism Kids Club, Wellingborough. Nominated by members of the local community for their outstanding contribution to families in Wellingborough, the club has been awarded £200 in recognition of their inspiring work.

Run entirely free of charge every Saturday from 10am to 11am at Mill Road Baptist Church, the Autism Kids Club offers a welcoming and relaxed space for autistic children whether diagnosed or not to come together, play, and grow. The weekly sessions are filled with games, puzzles, books, crafts, and more, all designed to help children develop vital communication and social skills through play and interaction.

But the club is more than just a space for children. It also provides a much-needed support network for parents and carers, giving them the opportunity to connect, share, and feel understood by others who truly get it.

Founder Carl, who started the club for his own autistic son, said:

“My son is currently non-verbal, and making friends doesn’t come easily for him. I knew he wasn’t the only one, so I wanted to create something outside typical working hours where kids like him could just be themselves. It’s about giving them a space to play, learn, and make friends in their own time. The club has grown into something really special for the children, and for the parents too.”

The Swansgate Community Champion campaign was launched to celebrate local heroes making a difference in the community, and Autism Kids Club stood out as a shining example of kindness, initiative, and impact.

“We’re thrilled to honour Autism Kids Club as our first Community Champion,” said Fiona Stevens, Marketing and Tenant Liason Coordinator at Swansgate. “Carl’s dedication and the joy the club brings to local families truly embodies the spirit of community. We hope the £200 donation helps support and grow this amazing initiative even further.”

The Swansgate Community Champion award will continue each quarter, shining a light on the unsung heroes of Wellingborough.