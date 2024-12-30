Surprise festive visit to care home residents creates great joy

The ladies and children from the local Redeemed Church of God spreading festive joy to all.

The residents and staff at Elm Bank care home in Kettering were delighted after a surprise visit was made by the ladies and children from the local Redeemed Church of God (RCCG) from the Emmanuel Chapel Kettering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents and staff were very excited to have beautiful voices echoing throughout the home spreading Christmas joy to all. The residents truly enjoyed the surprise visit, which added a little more festive cheer to their day, the children and ladies from the local Redeemed Church of God, came during the morning, unannounced. It was a beautiful start for the residents and staff, as it was the day of the homes Christmas Fete.

Residents all said, "It was lovely, have a surprise group of lovely people turn up at this time of year and spread the festive joy to us here at the home, as we were all getting ready for our Christmas fete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, “It is was heart-warming to have had the ladies and children from the local Redeemed Church of God come to us and sing for us, we welcomed them in and they filled the home with beautiful voices, we really cannot thank them enough for creating some wonderful smiles on everyone’s faces.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.