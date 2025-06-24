Supporters sparkle during summer solstice for local hospice care

Cransley Hospice Trust were blown away by the incredible support of the community at their annual Sparkle Walk, held at Wicksteed Park on Saturday, 21 June.

The charity are blown away to announce that the current total raised from the Sparkle Walk is over £18,400 – with a few last minute donations still being paid in from euphoric walkers that triumphed over the challenge.

The heat may have been on as the 157 Sparkle walkers taking on the 6km route, departing from Wicksteed Park and taking in the undulating streets of Kettering, had to battle temperatures of up to 32 degrees, but this didn’t effect the incredibly buoyant mood on the evening with infectious smiles and enthusiasm from all who took part.

Sparkle walkers came together to honour those they had lost, to raise essential funds for Cransley Hospice Trust and to have a fabulous celebration as they crossed the finish line and danced the night away – they truly were living by the charities value, ‘... because every moment matters.’

Flying High at the Sparkle Walk!

A team of over 40 dedicated volunteers, including the Northants 4x4 rescue team came together to make the event possible and ensure the enjoyment and safety of everyone taking part. Kettering Mayor Ben Jameson was keen to show his support of the charity and even took to the streets to tackle the walk himself!

“Such a lovely evening and so well organised! Loved being part of it!” and “A great evening, so proud to have taken part! Thank you to all the volunteers for cheering us on and everyone that helped with the evening” are just some of the fantastic comments posted on the charities social media pages in response to the event.

Cransley Hospice Trust wish to extend a huge thank you to their sponsor, KLM Taxi’s for their generous sponsorship of the event and to Wicksteed Park for enabling them to bring the Sparkle Walk to such an iconic local venue.

Anyone looking to continue with the high spirits of the Sparkle Walk event and support Cransley Hospice Trust are encouraged to sign up for their next fun-filled spectacular, ‘Mamma Mia: Here we go again!’ a show-stopping dining event with Louisa Nixon of Honey Honey on Thursday 25th September at The Old Bank in Rothwell. Tickets are on sale now and are flying out the door, faster than you can say ‘Gimme, Gimmie, Gimme!’ cransleyhospicetrust.org.uk/get-involved/events/mamma-mia-here-we-go-again