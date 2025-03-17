Supporters smash fundraising expectations in hospice Accumulator Challenge

Local community groups, business and schools stepped up to the challenge and exceeded all expectations in this year’s Katharine House Accumulator Challenge, raising an incredible £50,693 for hospice care!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative, which launched in October, saw 14 teams start with a £50 or £75 seed fund, using their creativity and determination to generate as much money as possible in four months. From bake sales and raffles to triathlons and extreme challenges, participants went above and beyond to support their local hospice.

The challenge concluded with an awards ceremony on Thursday 13 March, hosted at Bloxham Mill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the second consecutive year, Graf UK secured the coveted Ultimate Accumulator Award, raising an astounding £25,386, the highest amount ever recorded in the challenge’s history!

Members of Banbury Tangent celebrate their win at this year's Katharine House Hospice

Other winners included local group Brackley Tangent which won both the Community Award and the award for Most Funds Raised by a community group or school for its phenomenal fundraising efforts which included organising collection days, A Vinted challenge for members to sell of their unwanted items, raffles, craft fairs, a Santa float, bingo night, cake sale, bucket shake and car boot sales.

Brackley Tangent members said they had an amazing time taking part this year. One member commented: “As we’ve got a bit older, we’ve struggled to find the best ways to raise money for charity so when we heard about the challenge, we thought it would be a great initiative to take part in.

“Lots of us have been touched by cancer so promoting the hospice was something we were keen to get involved with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The accumulator challenge really helped bring everyone together. Whole families got involved and we all spent a lot more time together. It’s been so interesting finding out how talented people are and how creative our members are.”

The 2024 challenge saw a diverse range of fundraising projects, with each team putting their own unique spin on the competition. Other initiatives included making and selling honey, organizing quiz nights and carrying out male leg waxes! However, the big theme for this year was physical challenges. Together, the teams clocked up thousands of miles with events including a 24-hour spinathon, a virtual bike ride from Land’s End to John O’Groats and a Triathlon spanning Glasgow to Banbury!

Katharine House Hospice’s Sue Blank, who leads the Accumulator Challenge said: “It has been an absolute privilege to work with the 14 incredible teams on the 2024/25 Accumulator Challenge. Their creativity, determination and generosity have been truly inspiring. Seeing everyone come together at the awards – people from all walks of life united by a shared goal – was a powerful reminder of the incredible community spirit behind this challenge.

“Myself and the team at Katharine House are overjoyed that this year’s challenge raised over £50,000, and we are immensely proud and grateful to everyone who took part. Thank you for making such a difference to your local hospice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Accumulator Challenge, originally launched by Kärcher in 2014, has now raised over £176,000 for Katharine House Hospice. This year’s event was proudly sponsored by HSBC UK who also took part in the challenge.

Applications are now open for the 2025/26 Accumulator Challenge, with early sign-ups receiving a £75 seed fund to kickstart their fundraising efforts. To get involved in this fun and impactful campaign, visit www.khh.org.uk/accumulator.