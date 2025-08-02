Sunshine, smiles and our community: Countryview Nursing Home summer fete returns
The event was officially opened by Deputy Mayor Gemma, who shared kind words about the importance of connection and community spirit in care settings. Her visit brought a special sense of pride to everyone involved.
Live music filled the air thanks to a fantastic performance by Dean, our much loved local singer who had toes tapping and resident singing along to classic favourites.
Guests browsed a delightful selection of handmade crafts created by our residents showing off their creativity and talent.
The plant stall, generously supported by local businesses Ise Garden Centre as well as Bosworths added a splash of green and coluor to the day. Their thoughtful donations were truly appreciated by all.
The fete was not only a joyful celebration but also a reminder of the strong bonds between our nursing home and the wider community.