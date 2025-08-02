Sunshine, smiles and our community: Countryview Nursing Home summer fete returns

Our residents families lending at hand on our cake stall.

Residents, families old and new gathered for a heartwarming day of community and celebration at Countryview Nursing Home's summer fete held under sunshine and a sky full of smiles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was officially opened by Deputy Mayor Gemma, who shared kind words about the importance of connection and community spirit in care settings. Her visit brought a special sense of pride to everyone involved.

Live music filled the air thanks to a fantastic performance by Dean, our much loved local singer who had toes tapping and resident singing along to classic favourites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests browsed a delightful selection of handmade crafts created by our residents showing off their creativity and talent.

Gift from our residents to the Deputy Mayor Gemma. Tara & Paul, Activities Team.

The plant stall, generously supported by local businesses Ise Garden Centre as well as Bosworths added a splash of green and coluor to the day. Their thoughtful donations were truly appreciated by all.

The fete was not only a joyful celebration but also a reminder of the strong bonds between our nursing home and the wider community.