Sunflower fun blooms at Stoke Care Home

Resident at HC-One’s Victoria Park Care Home planting sunflowers

Residents at HC-One’s Victoria Park Care Home in Stoke, Coventry, are embracing the joys of summer with a cheerful and competitive gardening activity that’s bringing sunshine and smiles to everyone involved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The home recently launched a sunflower growing competition, where residents have been busy planting seeds and nurturing their own sunflowers. Residents are aiming to see who can grow the tallest sunflower and the excitement is growing as quickly as the plants themselves.

The initiative has sparked joy, gentle activity, and friendly rivalry, as residents tend to their sunflower pots with care and anticipation. Gardening is a favourite pastime for many at Victoria Park, offering not just physical benefits, but also a chance to reminisce, socialise, and take pride in their progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie Hollis, HC-One’s Victoria Park Care Home Manager, said:

Resident at HC-One’s Victoria Park Care Home planting sunflowers

“This has been a brilliant way to get everyone involved, it has brought a real buzz to the home, from the planting and watering, to keeping an eye on who’s in the lead each week. We can’t wait to see whose sunflower reaches the highest!”

The sunflower competition is just one of many summer-themed activities taking place at Victoria Park, where the team is passionate about creating meaningful experiences that support residents’ wellbeing and independence.

With summer in full swing, it’s the perfect time to consider joining the warm and welcoming community at Victoria Park. The longer, sunnier days are ideal for enjoying outdoor activities, social events, and settling into a new routine with ease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To make the move even easier, HC-One homes in your area are offering £1,000 off the first month’s fees for new residents who move in before 31st August 2025.

Resident at HC-One’s Victoria Park Care Home planting sunflowers

Victoria Park provides high-quality, person-centred support in a friendly, homely environment where residents are empowered to live life to the fullest.

To find out more about Victoria Park and other HC-One care homes in your area, visit: www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes or contact HC-One’s friendly careline team via 0333 999 8699.