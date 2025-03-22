Summer with The Melody Choir

By Christopher Thompson
Contributor
Published 22nd Mar 2025, 20:23 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 10:32 BST
The Melody Choirplaceholder image
The Melody Choir
The Melody Choir are busy rehearsing for two Summer Concerts.

We had a fantastic success with our Christmas Concert in 2024 where we raised £700 for the wonderful charity Thomas's Fund. Thank you to all our audience for your support.

This Summer we have decided to stage two Summer Concerts. Our first concert is on Friday 20th June at the Church of St. James the Apostle in Grafton Underwood. Our second concert will be on Saturday 28th June at St. Andrew's Church in Broughton.

Full details are on our website www.themelodychoir.co.uk and we also have our Facebook page The Melody Choir.

Our friendly mixed voice choir members have welcomed some new members into our choir family and we are learning new songs to entertain you.

We look forward to welcoming you to our Summer evenings of melodic music.

