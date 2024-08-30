Summer Bonanza - Let's try again!! Sunday 1st September 1-6pm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rain may have called off the Glenvale Park Residents' Association's Summer Bonanza on bank holiday Saturday, but that did not dampen their spirits as just over a week later, the Summer Bonanza is back and bigger than before.

After six months of planning and hard work, the Glenvale Park Residents' Association was set to host their first ever Summer Bonanza on bank holiday Saturday. Sadly, The one thing they couldn't control was the weather and it was a complete and utter wash out.

After initial disappointment, they quickly picked themselves back up again and got on the case of rearranging the Summer Bonanza for just one week later.

Louise Harrison, event organiser and secretary for the Residents Association said: "We were very sad the rain just didn't stop. It is such a shame nearly 50% of the original vendors, stalls and lineup are unable to join us on Sunday, but the show must go on as they say, so I've spent many hours this week trying to return the afternoon to its former glory. I am thrilled to say we've done it, with more stalls, vendors and entertainment than we had before.

Site plan for the Summer Bonanza 2.0

The original purpose for hosting the Summer Bonanza was a fundraiser for community initiatives such as a heart defibrillator to be centrally located in the development, a project called 'In Time For Spring' were we aim to plant 3,000 spring bulbs to represent 3,000 homes being built at Glenvale Park, and future projects such as sun shelter at the playpark.

So, it was really important that we got the Summer Bonanza of 2024 over the finish line for our community. All we need now is the support of the public.....and of course no more rain."

Residents of Wellingborough, let's get behind Glenvale Park and help them celebrate the end of the school holidays at their Summer Bonanza 2.0.

Date - 1st September Time - 1-6pm Location - Glenvale Park Sports Fields, Wellingborough NN8 6AD

