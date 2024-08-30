Study shows a vital vehicle safety check parents shouldn’t ignore this term

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s that time of year again; new uniform, stationery and classes. But is it time for a vital component of the family car to be changed? As the new school year approaches next week, more drivers will be out on the roads.

New research conducted by HiQ Tyres & Autocare on tyre changes in the UK has found that drivers in some areas of the UK are accidentally allowing their tyres to wear beyond the legal limit, resulting in an increased risk of fines, penalty points and MOT failures.

As the cost of living crisis continues to put pressure on many families, new data has raised concerns that vital vehicle maintenance is being skipped by motorists more frequently, particularly in northern England.

The aforementioned study analysed data from a sample of more than 13,800 tyre changes and measured the proportion of tyres being changed due to tread depth being beyond the 1.6mm legal threshold. It asked HiQ Tyres & Autocare store managers to record the proportion of tyres replaced due to excessive wear.

The said study reveals that 36% of tyre changes occurred because tyres were worn beyond the legal limit of 1.6mm. Data shows that there’s a clear divide between the north and south of the UK.

In the North (including North East, North West, Scotland, and Yorkshire), the proportion of wear-related tyre changes was 40%, almost 74% higher than the south.

In southern regions (London, East Anglia, South East and South West), 23% of tyre changes were prompted by excessive wear. The Midlands fell in between with 33%.

For cars and light commercial vehicles, this can result in a fine of up to £2,500 per tyre and three licence penalty points, according to the DVLA. If all four tyres are deemed dangerous, the fine could total £10,000, along with 12 licence points.

Regular tyre inspections and prompt repairs are therefore essential to mitigate these risks. HiQ Tyres & Autocare operates more than 160 autocentres nationwide, each offering a full range of tyres and servicing for a wide variety of vehicles. It’s backed by global tyre brand Goodyear, acting as its retail arm in the UK.

“Back to school is both an exciting and stressful time for families,” says Craig Sprigmore, Goodyear Retail Director UK & Ireland. “Our study shows that many drivers are risking safety by not checking their tyres regularly, which also risks MOT failures and fines. That’s the last thing we want, so if you are unsure, visit a local HiQ store and speak to one of our tyre experts for fair advice.”

*Data from HiQ Tyres & Autocare Road Safety Survey 2024