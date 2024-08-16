Stay safe and take the bus to major regional beer festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local people in Northamptonshire traveling to one of the East of England’s largest and most established beer festivals, next week, have been encouraged to stay safe, leave the car at home, and take the bus to the big event.

People from all around the region will be travelling to the Peterborough Beer Festival, which runs from Tuesday 20th August until Saturday 24th August. The event is now in its 45th year and will feature hundreds of real ales, wines, ciders and perries.

Musical entertainment will take place every day of the event, from a range of local bands with up-and-coming and national reputations. They include Velocity, White Heat, Palmy Ukulele Band, High Point Players and the Motor City Vipers.

The Beer Festival’s venue is on The Embankment in Peterborough, by the Key Theatre. It is a short walk from Queensgate Bus Station, giving easy access from across the East of England. The nearest bus stop is Lido, which is served by Services 4 and 61.

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “Every year the Peterborough Been Festival is an outstanding event, which just seems to get bigger and better. We know that people will be travelling from within Peterborough and from across the wider region, so I can only encourage everyone to stay safe, leave the car at home and jump on board your local bus to get to all the fun!”