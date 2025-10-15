Stagecoach Midlands introduces new cashless service model for Daventry bus routes

Community Matters

Stagecoach Midlands is rolling out a new operating model for bus services in Daventry, Northamptonshire, designed to modernise the customer experience and improve service reliability. From the end of October cash will no longer be accepted on board routes D4, D5, and D6.

Customers are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance using the Stagecoach Bus App, which offers the full range of ticket options and helps travellers secure the best value for their journey. For those who prefer to pay on board, contactless payment will still be available for single, Day, and 7-day tickets.

Stagecoach recognises the importance of access to its bus services for all customers, and will make sure everyone who needs to travel, is able to do so. Customers will be able to purchase on-board using contactless payment, including pre-paid contactless cards – as well as through the Stagecoach app, which accepts debit and credit cards, Apple, Google Pay and PayPal payments.

The company is encouraging customers to try out these alternatives in advance of the start of the cashless routes.

Why go cashless?

The move to cashless operations is part of Stagecoach’s commitment to delivering a faster, more convenient and customer-focused service. Benefits include:

Quicker boarding times , reducing delays and improving punctuality

, reducing delays and improving punctuality A modern travel experience , with seamless card and mobile payments

, with seamless card and mobile payments A more welcoming environment , allowing drivers to focus on customer service rather than cash handling

, allowing drivers to focus on customer service rather than cash handling Better value for customers, who can plan ahead and access the best fares via the Stagecoach Bus App

Currently, around 27% of transactions on these routes are made with cash. Research conducted in March 2025 revealed that the primary reasons for using cash were convenience and habit1.

Mark Whitelocks, Managing Director of Stagecoach Midlands, said: "This change is about making bus travel simpler, faster, and more accessible for everyone.

“We know most of our customers already use contactless or mobile payments, and by going cashless on these routes, we’re helping services run more reliably while giving our drivers more time to focus on delivering great customer service.

“Importantly, we’re making sure no one is left behind—if someone genuinely can’t pay, they’ll still be able to travel."

Get ready to ride

To make the transition as smooth as possible, Stagecoach encourages all customers to download the Stagecoach Bus App and explore the ticket options available. The app is free to use and offers real-time service updates, journey planning tools, and secure payment options.