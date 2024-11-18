SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, calls on Northamptonshire community to show support for local veterans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For some military personnel, returning to civilian life can be tough. SSAFA is showing some of the challenges veterans face through its new campaign, Requesting Backup.

The Armed Forces is a family. In service, its members stand together, supporting each other no matter what. But for many, when they hang up their helmets and return home, life can change significantly. Problems once shared as a team become darker problems battled alone.

The challenges that veterans face are varied and personal. They could be the wounded soldier returning to civvy street, the naval veteran who can’t afford their bills, or the ex-RAF medic feeling isolated.

Many veterans need welfare and wellbeing support that is tailored to individual needs. SSAFA’s community in Northamptonshire helps veterans get their lives back on track when they need support.

Dean Knowles

Gareth Bull, Branch Chair at SSAFA Northamptonshire said: "For many veterans, navigating a new life can be challenging. Through our work in the community, we see first-hand the problems veterans face as they return to civilian life. Finding your feet can be isolating. For these veterans, SSAFA is their unit, so they never battle alone. But we can’t do it without the support of the Northamptonshire community. That is why we’re raising awareness of the challenges, to help us answer their call."

Regional case study: Dean Knowles of Northamptonshire

After 25 years on the frontline, Dean thought his battles were behind him, but his personal ones had just begun. Like many veterans, when he left the forces, he struggled. Once a proud soldier, who was he now?

Bouncing from job to job, adjusting to civilian life was hard. But it wasn’t just the change that Dean struggled with. Flashbacks came thick and fast. Dean’s mental health issues were compounded by tragedy. His beautiful daughter who had been born with Down’s Syndrome needed lifesaving surgery, his brother died, and his marriage crumbled.

Image 2: Gareth Bull (centre) with a group of award recipients.

At his lowest, Dean spent three years living in a freezing caravan, skipping meals so he could afford to feed his daughter. Everyday felt like a battle until one day he couldn’t fight any longer and tried to end his life. The next day, he contacted SSAFA.

Almost immediately, SSAFA caseworker Gayle got in touch. Together, Dean and Gayle started to rebuild Dean’s life. When Dean found a flat, Gayle arranged for SSAFA to pay the rent deposit so that Dean and his daughter could finally have a family home. She also secured funding for a bed and sofa, helping to settle him in.

Today, Dean is an assistant site manager, having recently been promoted.

Dean said: “If it wasn’t for Gayle, I’d probably have just got my backpack and lived a homeless life, running away from my problems. But within a couple of months of contacting SSAFA I had everything I could possibly need. My life is completely different now.”

Image 3: Close-up of a SSAFA-branded golf ball from a recent golf day.

Jonathan Sandall, SSAFA Director of Fundraising, Marketing, and Communications, added: “SSAFA stands together to ensure that our military community receives the support and care they need. If you or anyone you know are struggling, or would like to know how you can support, please contact SSAFA. We’re here to help for the long haul."

Veterans in the Northamptonshire community need our support. Help us answer their call. For more information, and to donate to SSAFA, visit: ssafa.org.uk/requestingbackup.