Spruced-up Toppers

RYA grant extends the service life of three junior sailing dinghies.

When Middle Nene Sailing Club in Thrapston (Northants) received a grant of £1,000 from the Royal Yachting Association it was soon decided that this money would be used to rejuvenate three older Toppers which had been used in the Youth Fleet. This way, the funds invested would not just go down as part payment for one new(ish) dinghy, but instead bring three existing boats back up to competitive level.

Fortunately, MNSC has both the know-how and the facilities to carry out the work, and the volunteers refurbished the three Toppers to new glory: the tired hulls were refreshed to a new-look shiny state, new running rigging was fitted, sail controls were converted to centre main, new self-bailers plus new blocks and tackle were installed. The result was three boats which were fit to compete in the 2024 Northamptonshire Youth Series as well as in regular club racing.

This way the RYA grant helped to keep junior sailors happy at MNSC and also protect resources. If you would like to know more about MNSC and its Junior Fleet, please visit www.middlenenesc.co.uk.