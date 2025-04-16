Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s time to light the candles and celebrate three incredible decades of community spirit, kindness, and tireless dedication! In 2025, Volunteer Action is proud to mark its 30th Anniversary—a milestone that shines a spotlight on the community heroes among us who have been making a powerful impact in the rural location of East Northamptonshire since 1995. What started as a humble initiative has blossomed into a lifeline for over 1200 community members aged over 65 years of age, thanks to two simple but vital services: the Community Transport Scheme and the Befriending Service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spotlight on Volunteer Action: 30 Years of Changing Lives in Our Community

It’s time to light the candles and celebrate three incredible decades of community spirit, kindness, and tireless dedication! In 2025, Volunteer Action is proud to mark its 30th Anniversary—a milestone that shines a spotlight on the community heroes among us who have been making a powerful impact in the rural location of East Northamptonshire since 1995.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What started as a humble initiative has blossomed into a lifeline for over 1200 community members aged over 65 years of age, thanks to two simple but vital services: the Community Transport Scheme and the Befriending Service.

Befriending for older people

“We may be a small charity, but we’ve got a big heart—and even bigger ambitions for the future.”

Based in offices in Oundle and supporting Thrapston, Brigstock, and 48 surrounding villages including Easton-on-the Hill in the north, Volunteer Action is fuelled by a passionate team of just five staff members and an army of over 150 volunteers. From friendly drivers to thoughtful befrienders, these everyday legends ensure that no one in our rural patch is left behind.

Driving Change, One Mile at a Time

The Community Transport Scheme is more than a car journey —it’s a connection to life-saving healthcare and essential services. In the last year alone, volunteer drivers clocked up 132,000 miles over 12,500 trips, more than half of these were for medical appointments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteer Action 30th Anniversary

In places where buses are few and taxis rare, this service is not just important—it’s critical.

Breaking the Silence of Loneliness

The Befriending Service is a beacon of hope for those feeling isolated. Whether it’s a weekly phone call, a friendly visit, or a group event over tea and cake, volunteers are there to remind people they matter. We run regular weekly and monthly socials and are always welcome to new idea from volunteers.

“It’s not just a chat. It’s friendship, connection, and reassurance.”

30 for 30 Years: Join the Celebration!

To mark this amazing milestone, Volunteer Action invites everyone to take part in the “30 for 30 Years” campaign. Get creative—run 30 miles, bake 30 cupcakes, do 30 sit-to-stands, or simply donate £30. However you choose to celebrate, you’ll be helping to sustain this life-changing work for the next 30 years!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fundraising packs are available now! Just email: [email protected]

We Need You: Volunteer Today

Volunteer Action is always looking for more caring hearts and willing hands—especially drivers! All you need is a car, some free time, and a desire to help. The role is flexible, and mileage costs are reimbursed. It’s a great way to give back, meet people, and be part of something truly meaningful.

Get Involved

Want to find out more or get started?

Call: 01832 275433

Volunteer Action—30 years of community, compassion, and connection. Here’s to the next 30!