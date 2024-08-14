Spitfire flight proves the sky’s the limit for 91-year-old Kettering retiree

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In early August Kettering retirement resident Doreen Allen made her dream a reality, the 91-year-old got to fly in a spitfire!

Taking to the skies had long been a dream of Doreen’s since she was six years old. Born and bred in Kettering, and born in 1933, when the war started Doreen was just six years old and she was twelve when it finished. Witnessing a dogfight in the sky once, she was fascinated by the way the spitfire could ‘turn on a sixpence’. She comments, “I fell in love with the plane, it was a beautiful, beautiful plane. I stood there and thought I would love to fly in one of them, I promised myself that one day if I had the money and when I was 90 I was going to treat myself to a ride in a spitfire. So I did.”

It was third time lucky for Doreen as her trip was cancelled once for health reasons and the second time for weather, but third time was the charm as she took to the skies. “It was everything I imagined it would be and more. To even see a spitfire makes me emotional, to fly in one has been a lifelong dream. The best bit was the take-off, it’s my favourite thing when I fly.”

Doreen who lives at Kettering retirement scheme Sunley Court made the drive with her family down to Kent where she flew from Headcorn Aerodrome in Ashford. Two spitfires were flying, completing nine flights between them across the day. Parachute jumpers and wing walkers also put on a display with revellers taking picnics and enjoying the show. Doreen flew over where the Battle of Britain took place, an emotional experience.

Doreen in the spitfire.

Doreen’s children and grandchildren were delighted to see her achieve a lifelong dream.

She adds, “The day was amazing from start to finish, how can I top that? Just amazing!.”

One thing’s for sure: being over 90 doesn’t mean slowing down for this adventurous woman. For now Doreen has no plans to put her adventuring on hold, “I don’t think I will be able to top this experience but up next, I plan to go up in a hot air balloon with my daughter in law!”